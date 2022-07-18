BitNile’s Subsidiary, TurnOnGreen, Awarded State, Federal, and Utility Certifications for Its Electric Vehicle Chargers

BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE) announced today that its green energy technology and power supply subsidiary, TurnOnGreen, Inc. ("TurnOnGreen”), has multiple Level 2 Electrical Vehicle ("EV”) chargers and DC fast chargers approved for rebate by the California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project ("CALe-VIP”) and Southern California Edison Charge Ready Program. The Company has also earned an ENERGY STAR certification for its EV700 32-amp EV charger for residential and commercial installations. ENERGY STAR is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing credible information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions and is a requirement for many of the rebate programs throughout the United States.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (the "EPA”) awards ENERGY STAR certification to EV chargers proven to be the most energy-efficient after meeting rigorous energy efficiency and sustainability standards. The ENERGY STAR certified TurnOnGreen EV700 smart charger features innovative technology compatible with most electric vehicles on the road, including Ford, Chevrolet, Mullen, Lucid, Nissan, Kia, Hyundai, BMW, Mercedes, and Tesla when using the J1772 adapter. The EV700 can add up to 32 miles of range for every hour of charging and features an easy-to-use LCD touch screen and smartphone application. TurnOnGreen launched the EV700 in North America in January 2022. Consumers and businesses can purchase the EV700 at www.TurnOnGreen.com/EV700 or through major e-commerce retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and DigiKey.

The CALe-VIP program offers incentives for purchasing and installing electric vehicle charging infrastructure at publicly accessible sites throughout California. As of June 2022, it has awarded over $146 million in EV charger rebates. The program has helped install 1,339 DC Fast Chargers and 6,180 publicly accessible Level 2 chargers in California. Southern California Edison ("SOCAL Edison”) is one of the largest electric utilities in the United States and a leader in renewable energy and energy efficiency. The $436 million SOCAL Edison Charge Ready Program seeks to add 38,000 new EV car chargers throughout the Utility’s service area in Southern California over the next four years.

"We are committed to developing innovative products that can help EV drivers reliably charge their vehicles using the right amount of power,” said Amos Kohn, TurnOnGreen CEO and Chief Engineer. "We are proud to provide EV charging solutions that are rebate eligible and meet the needs of consumers and businesses while offering them a path to sustainability.”

"To be part of the two largest EV Charging infrastructure rebate programs in California is a major milestone for TurnOnGreen and will help expand our EV charging footprint throughout the state,” said Marcus Charuvastra, TurnOnGreen’s Chief Revenue Officer. "The Energy Star Certification for the EV700 is also a major event for TurnOnGreen as it enables the product to become eligible for the hundreds of rebate programs offered by federal, state, and municipal government agencies as well as the multitude of Utility rebate programs throughout the United States.”

According to a report by Grand View Research, as of 2021, the U.S. EV charging infrastructure market has an estimated value of $2.85 billion and is expected to advance at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.9% from 2022 to 2030. The market growth is a result of the expansion of government initiatives to fund public and private EV charging infrastructure projects and programs that encourage consumers to buy electric vehicles.

