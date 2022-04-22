BitNile’s Subsidiary, TurnOnGreen, Installs Electric Vehicle Charging Stations at The Hampton Inn

BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (the "Company”), announced today that its green energy technology and power supply subsidiary, TurnOnGreen, Inc. ("TurnOnGreen”), has successfully completed an electric vehicle charger installation project with The Hampton Inn in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. The electrification project consisted of the installation and activation of the company’s commercial network level 2 chargers, the EVP700G, in the guest parking lot. The chargers are searchable and accessible through the TurnOnGreen mobile application and initiate a charging session with the App, QR code, or RFID card. The TurnOnGreen mobile application is available for download on the App Store for iPhone users and Google Play for Android users.

The Hampton Inn is a hotel brand owned by Hilton Worldwide, with locations throughout the United States. The newly built hotel, located at 11669 Foothill Blvd, in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, is expected to open in July 2022 and will service travelers from all over the United States. Located minutes away from the Ontario Airport, The Hampton Inn is halfway between Palm Springs and Los Angeles, with shopping, dining, and recreation minutes away at Victoria Gardens, Ontario Mills Mall, Toyota Arena, and the Auto Club Speedway. The Hampton Inn will provide visitors access to TurnOnGreen EV charging services to help reduce range anxiety and encourage zero-emission vehicle use in the region.

"The Hampton Inn brand is synonymous with quality and sustainability. We are proud to provide EV charging services to this brand-new location in Rancho Cucamonga, CA,” said Marcus Charuvastra, Chief Revenue Officer for TurnOnGreen. "We believe EV charging services are a vital amenity for all hotels to attract the thousands of travelers driving or renting an electric vehicle.”

"We are diligently working on expanding our commercial charging network throughout North America to meet the tidal wave of demand that is coming,” said Amos Kohn, CEO for TurnOnGreen. "TurnOnGreen’s commercial EV chargers can provide businesses the flexibility to offer guests and employees EV charging services for a fee or free of charge and provide an opportunity for businesses to monetize parking spaces.”

The California Air Resources Board recently proposed the Advanced Clean Cars II Regulations (ACCII), which would require 35% of new passenger vehicle sales to be powered by batteries or hydrogen by 2026, and 100% of sales to be net-zero emissions by 2035. The proposal also calls for zero-emissions sales to account for 68% of total sales by 2030.

About BitNile Holdings, Inc.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical/biopharma and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.

About TurnOnGreen, Inc.

TurnOnGreen Inc. designs and manufactures innovative, feature-rich, and top-quality power products for mission-critical applications, lifesaving and sustaining applications spanning multiple sectors in the harshest environments. The diverse markets we serve include defense and aerospace, medical and healthcare, industrial, telecommunications and e-Mobility. TurnOnGreen brings decades of experience to every project, working with our clients to develop leading-edge products to meet a wide range of needs. TurnOnGreen’s headquarters are located at Milpitas, CA; www.turnongreen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes,” "plans,” "anticipates,” "projects,” "estimates,” "expects,” "intends,” "strategy,” "future,” "opportunity,” "may,” "will,” "should,” "could,” "potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.BitNile.com.

