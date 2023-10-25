BitPay and Banxa Partner To Expand Crypto Payments Access Across Dozens of Countries

New local payment methods offer higher limits, and a seamless buying journey for the global crypto community.

ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BitPay, one of the world's largest providers of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, is partnering with Banxa, the global payments infrastructure provider for the crypto-compatible economy, to give its crypto buyers across multiple countries across the globe access to new payment methods.

Cryptocurrency communities across the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania can now pay for cryptocurrency assets using local payment methods. These local payment options offer a more convenient way to pay than traditional methods. Banxa is dedicated to meeting global regulatory requirements and obtaining necessary licenses in order to offer the local payment methods for end users.

Notable banking payment methods now open to BitPay users include:

iDEAL: The local banking method prominently used in the Netherlands is known as iDEAL, which allows customers to make online payments directly from their bank accounts.

is known as iDEAL, which allows customers to make online payments directly from their bank accounts. SEPA (Instant & Standard): The Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) is a prominent local banking method in European countries.

ACH (Instant & Standard): ACH is a local banking method prominently used in the United States for electronic fund transfers between bank accounts.

for electronic fund transfers between bank accounts. Interac: Interac is a local banking method prominently used in Canada .

. Faster Payments System: The Faster Payments System is a local banking method prominently used in the United Kingdom .

. PayID: PayID is a local banking method prominently used in Australia that allows users to link their bank account to a unique identifier, such as their email address or phone number, for easy and secure transactions.

that allows users to link their bank account to a unique identifier, such as their email address or phone number, for easy and secure transactions. PIX: The local banking method prominently used in Brazil is PIX, an instant payment system that allows individuals and businesses to make transactions 24/7.

is PIX, an instant payment system that allows individuals and businesses to make transactions 24/7. Turkey (Türkiye) Bank Transfer: The local banking method in Turkey prominently used for bank transfers and transactions.

(Türkiye) Bank Transfer: The local banking method in prominently used for bank transfers and transactions. South Africa Bank Transfer: South Africans can easily purchase crypto via local bank transfer.

via local bank transfer. SPEI: SPEI is a local banking method prominently used in Mexico for secure and instant electronic fund transfers.

for secure and instant electronic fund transfers. Khipu: The local banking method prominently used in Chile is Khipu, a secure online payment platform allowing users to transact using their bank accounts.

is Khipu, a secure online payment platform allowing users to transact using their bank accounts. PSE: The local banking method prominently used in the Philippines is an e-payment system introduced by the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

is an e-payment system introduced by the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE). Thai QR: The local banking method prominently used in Thailand is Thai QR, which allows users to make payments by scanning QR codes using their mobile phones.

BitPay and Banxa support the sale of over 175 cryptocurrencies across 20 chains, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Polygon (MATIC), and dozens more. Please note that the cryptocurrencies available may differ depending on the country in which the user is located. You can find more information about how cryptocurrencies can be bought and managed within the BitPay Wallet app or sent directly to an alternative self-custody wallet, by visiting the BitPay website .

"This partnership brings together two prominent players in the cryptocurrency space to ensure our global community can buy their crypto assets with flexibility, convenience, and security," says Stephen Pair, BitPay CEO.

"Banxa's infrastructure is designed to help BitPay seamlessly integrate with existing payment service providers, enhancing the overall experience of BitPay users around the globe through access to new payment methods," added Holger Arians, CEO of Banxa. "We're especially excited to partner with BitPay – an organization that shares our commitment to providing innovative payment solutions for global users."

The update is live within the BitPay Wallet app and website. Global crypto buyers will automatically see Banxa appear within BitPay's buying platform amongst its other partners. Once customers select the Banxa cryptocurrency offer, they will be taken to the Banxa website to enter their bank details and complete the purchase.

Supported countries and currencies include the United States (USD), United Kingdom (GBP), Australia (AUD), Canada (CAD), Netherlands (EUR), Brazil (BRL), Turkey (TRY), South Africa (ZAR), Mexico (MXN), Chile (CLP), Colombia (COP), Thailand (THB), Austria (EUR), Belgium (EUR), Bulgaria (BGN), Croatia (HRK), Republic of Cyprus (EUR), Czech Republic (CZK), Denmark (DKK), Estonia (EUR), Finland (EUR), France (EUR), Germany (EUR), Greece (EUR), Hungary (HUF), Ireland (EUR), Italy (EUR), Latvia (EUR), Lithuania (EUR), Luxembourg (EUR), Malta (EUR), Poland (PLN), Portugal (EUR), Romania (RON), Slovakia (EUR), Slovenia (EUR), Spain (EUR), and Sweden (SEK).

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay is one of the oldest cryptocurrency companies. As a pioneer in blockchain payment processing, the company's mission is to transform how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate fraud chargebacks, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services. BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Card, enabling them to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit bitpay.com.

About BANXA Holdings Inc.

Banxa is an infrastructure provider for enabling embedded crypto, empowering businesses to embed crypto seamlessly into their existing platforms, unlocking new opportunities in the rapidly evolving crypto economy. Through an extensive and growing network of global and local payment solutions and regulatory licenses, Banxa helps businesses provide seamless integration of crypto and fiat for global audiences. The Banxa team is building for a world where global commerce is run on digital assets, and as such has headquarters in the USA, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For further information visit www.banxa.com.

