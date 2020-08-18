bitsIO Recognized as No. 498 on Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that bitsIO is No. 498 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"bitsIO is honored to be recognized among Inc's prestigious list of fastest growing companies." said bitsIO's CEO Kalpana Krishnamurthi. " It's our team's dedication that contributed to our success. Together we adapt, evolve and keep moving forward towards our goals. This announcement also emphasizes the fact that we provide best in-class Splunk Solutions to customers to improve client productivity and data security"

"My Co-founder & CTO, Suman Gajavelly, and I are honored to be part of Splunk for good team in making an impact in the society. bitsIO is aligned with Splunk's mission to support and amplify the positive social impact efforts of non-profits by providing affordable solutions."

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

For more than 19 years, bitsIO has provided reliable and cost-effective cybersecurity, IT Operations solutions to improve client productivity and data security. Since 2018, bitsIO, an Elite Partner of Splunk, has been providing Splunk Implementation Services specializing in Splunk Enterprise, Splunk Cloud, Splunk Enterprise Security, ITSI, Phantom, Custom App Development and Use Cases. Its effective but cost-efficient solutions have made bitsIO a trusted name in the United States, United Kingdom, Costa Rica and India. bitsIO is one of the few partners helping Splunk for Good team with product donation. Learn more at https://www.bitsioinc.com/

