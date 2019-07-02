Bittrex Augments Digital Asset Trading Capabilities with Tradedash Acquisition

SEATTLE, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bittrex, the premier U.S.-based digital asset trading platform, today announced that it further bolstered its real-time and advanced technology offerings with the purchase of Tradedash, a trading tool that provides professional and personal customers with a secure, customizable trading experience.

Tradedash merges proven techniques from traditional trading markets with the emerging blockchain-based digital asset ecosystem. Tradedash users can customize which markets they want to view on supported trading platforms, see instant estimated prices in preferred currencies, scale in and out of positions by placing multiple orders at one time, and get real time alerts to take advantage of market opportunities, among other features.

Founded in 2017 by developers Linus Petrén and Wesam Mikhail, Tradedash was designed with high-volume digital asset traders in mind. Since then, the platform has become a popular solution for sophisticated traders who want to tailor their trading experience to their needs with real-time data from supported trading platforms. In total, Tradedash users have placed orders worth several billion dollars.

"We are constantly on the lookout for ways to improve our technology and user experience so when the opportunity to incorporate Tradedash' capabilities came, it was a no brainer," said Bittrex CEO Bill Shihara. "Beyond the technology, adding Linus to our team strengthens our organization tremendously. This deal makes us better now and creates opportunities to make additional upgrades to the user experience in the future. That is a really exciting combination for Bittrex as we continue to push for increased blockchain adoption around the world."

"Bittrex was our first choice as a trading platform to integrate with when we started Tradedash," said co-founder Linus Petrén. "Joining the Bittrex family was a natural progression of our business, and I'm excited to continue to deliver high-quality products on a much larger scale."

About Bittrex

Founded in 2014 by three cybersecurity engineers, Bittrex is the premier U.S.-based digital asset trading platform, providing lightning-fast trade execution, dependable digital wallets and industry-leading security practices. Our mission is to help advance the blockchain industry by fostering innovation, incubating new and emerging technology, and driving transformative change. Bittrex, Inc. is not a regulated exchange under U.S. securities laws. Learn more at https://Bittrex.com.

About Tradedash

Tradedash is a secure, real-time interface that provides high-volume and retail customers with a secure and customizable digital asset trading experience. https://tradedash.io/

