Bittrex Global Now Accepts Mastercard to Fund Accounts

NEW YORK, June 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex Global has announced that it will now accept Mastercard as a source for funding user accounts. The well-known trading platform will accept Mastercard payments from 36 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, subject to a 3% processing fee. Depending on the country deposits are made from, daily and weekly funding limits vary between $2,500-$10,000 USD/EUR and monthly limits between $7,500-$50,000 USD/EUR. The Mastercard funding option joins a diverse list of previously accepted payment forms including Visa, debit cards, and USD wire transfers.

The move to accept Mastercard to fund accounts on the Bittrex Global exchange platform supports the company's goal of increasing adoption and accessibility to distributed ledger technology. More users worldwide will be able to choose the payment method that is most convenient to them to fund their accounts and trade cryptocurrency and other digital assets on the platform.

In order to fund an account using a Mastercard, users must choose to make a credit card deposit to their holdings, select the desired amount, and input their Mastercard details. Some payment transactions may require additional authentication via the 3DSecure security protocol. This verification process is bank specific. The funds are credited to a user's wallet after the transaction is processed and approved. Detailed instructions and additional information regarding credit card payments can be found on the Bittrex Global website.

About Bittrex Global

Bittrex Global is an international digital asset trading platform that is widely recognized for its high performance, security, and transparency. The platform has been applauded for its strict listing process, by which it accepts only the most innovative and technically sound projects. Bittrex Global aims to introduce customers to one-of-a-kind blockchain projects that have the potential to transform the way people interact with technology and services globally. The trading platform has been ranked in the top 5 exchanges worldwide based on CoinGecko's "Trust Score 2.0" report.

Bittrex Global continues to expand the international operations of its US-based parent company from its headquarters in Liechtenstein, Europe. Bittrex CEO Bill Shihara has previously stated that the company is focused on doing the right thing by customers with security as a top priority. Adding secure Mastercard payments to the accepted forms of account funding is just the latest example of this commitment.

