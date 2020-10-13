BIXBI Launches The Most Affordable All Meat Dry Dog Food

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BIXBI, the country's leading supplier of fresh meat dog food, has launched LIBERTY® Dry Dog Food – a new kibble line that delivers everyday nutrition at a price that every pet parent can enjoy. LIBERTY brings the most affordable, nutrient-rich dry food option to market, and finally, anyone and everyone can get their paws on healthy kibble made with real meat.

Long the gold standard in canine nutrition, minimally processed fresh meat delivers flavor, intact amino acids and high digestibility that traditional rendered meat meal recipes simply cannot provide. Common protein substitutes like chicken meal or fish meal are highly processed but have been widely used to keep costs down. Now with LIBERTY, pet parents can have all the nutritional benefits fresh meat provides at a price they can afford.

LIBERTY comes in six nutritious recipes with a variety of ancient grain, grain free and small breed options. Each offering provides complete and balanced nutrition, and is gently steam cooked at a low temperature to maximize digestibility and flavor. Using only 100% fresh, USDA inspected meat and whole food ingredients, with no soy, corn, rice or wheat, each of LIBERTY's varieties offer optimal protein levels for pups of all life stages:

Grain Free Recipes:

Original – made with fresh turkey, chicken and trout

– made with fresh turkey, chicken and trout Beef – made with fresh beef

made with fresh beef Small Breed Chicken – made with fresh chicken in small bites for small breed dogs

– made with fresh chicken in small bites for small breed dogs Fisherman's Catch – made with fresh trout, and high in Omega Fatty Acids

Ancient Grain Recipes:

Game Bird Feast – made with fresh turkey, quail and duck

– made with fresh turkey, quail and duck Rancher's Red – made with fresh beef, lamb and goat

"Real nutrition is at the heart of everything we do, and that's the BIXBI difference," says James Crouch, Founder & CEO of BIXBI. "LIBERTY is our next step in making healthy dog food even more accessible to dog owners across the country. Fresh meat is essential to ensuring our dogs get the most nutrition out of their food, and now with LIBERTY, we're lowering the point of entry for consumers with the most affordable option that includes absolutely no meat meals."

LIBERTY is made in the USA, using the fresh meat approach that BIXBI pioneered years ago with their portfolio of RAWBBLE dog foods. With a commitment to only using real ingredients, and never any powdered meat meals or fillers, BIXBI is simply the best food brand for dogs.

LIBERTY Dry Dog Food is available in 4 lb., 11 lb. and 22 lb. bags, and retails for $14.99-$64.99, varying by recipe and size. The line is rolling out nationally at independent pet stores, in natural grocery stores like Whole Foods Market and online at www.BIXBIpet.com, Chewy and Amazon.

About BIXBI

Based in Boulder, CO, BIXBI is the country's leading supplier of all fresh meat dog food. The company's dog food portfolio provides industry-leading digestibility and can be found under the RAWBBLE and the LIBERTY brand names in a variety of forms and recipes. With a nutrition-first philosophy, BIXBI also makes unique functional treats and supplements for dogs. Everything BIXBI produces is thoughtfully sourced, made with minimal processing, and is rigorously tested for safety and quality.

