BizBash Unveils 2019 List of Top 100 Events in Vancouver

Debut list ranks trade shows, food events, benefits, and more.

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ -- BizBash, North America's No. 1 resource for event trends, ideas, and inspiration, has released its inaugural rankings of the Top 100 Events in Vancouver. One of Canada's most attractive locations, Vancouver boasts a variety of venues for conventions, trade shows, and celebrations that contribute to the growth of an industry that supports more than 6,000 jobs and generates upwards of $500 million annually, according to Tourism Vancouver.

"We're thrilled to recognize the vibrant event community in Vancouver," said Beth Kormanik, BizBash editor in chief. "The city is home to world-class events—from the TED Conference to the Vancouver International Film Festival to indigenous festivals. Taken together, these events reveal the essence of Vancouver."

The BizBash Top 100 Events in Vancouver include:

Trade Shows & Conventions: Pacific Dental Conference; Buildex Vancouver; Pacific Agriculture Show; Aerospace, Defence & Security Expo; AME Roundup; CHFA West; Grocery & Specialty Food West; CanWest Horticulture Expo; Vancouver Gift Expo

Benefits: Night of a Thousand Stars Gala; Inspiration Gala; Courage to Come Back Awards Gala; Canadian Cancer Society Daffodil Ball; Heart & Stroke Gala; Vancouver Symphony Ball; Starlight Gala; Splash; Pacific Polo Cup; Terry Fox Run Vancouver

Conferences & Business Events: TED Conference; BC Tech Summit; WE Day Vancouver; Globe Forum; Greater Vancouver Board of Trade Governor's Banquet; BCBusiness Top 100 Luncheon; Business in Vancouver Forty Under 40 Gala; Georgie Awards Gala; Surrey Board of Trade Business Excellence Awards; Zero Waste Conference; Burnaby Business Awards

Food, Wine & Hospitality Events: Vancouver International Wine Festival; Vancouver Restaurant Awards, Chinese Restaurant Awards; Eat Vancouver Food & Cooking Festival; Coho Salmon Festival; Global Spirits Festival

Consumer Shows: Vancouver International Auto Show; BC Home & Garden Show; FanExpo Vancouver; Circle Craft Market; Interior Design Show; Vancouver Fall Home & Design Show; BC Sportsmen's Show; Vancouver Motorcycle Show; Vancouver International Boat Show; Taboo Naughty But Nice Vancouver; West Coast Women's Show; Vancouver Pet Lover Show; Fraser Valley Home & Garden Expo; Vancouver Baby & Family Fair; Luxury and Supercar Weekend; Outdoor Adventure & Travel Show; Vancouver International Travel Expo; West Coast Small Home Expo

Sports Events: Vancouver Sun Run; HSBC Rugby 7s; Vancouver Marathon; Gran Fondo Whistler; Vancouver Open; Vancouver Dragon Boat Festival; BC Superweek Pro Cycling Series; Vancouver Triathlon

Art & Music Events: Vancouver International Jazz Festival; Vancouver International Film Festival; Bard on the Beach; Theatre Under the Stars; Vancouver Folk Music Festival; Push International Performing Arts Festival; Vancouver Writers Festival; Vancouver Bach Festival

Festivals, Parades & Holiday Events: Pacific National Exhibition; Celebration of Light; Vancouver Pride Festival and Vancouver Pride Parade; Canada Day at Canada Place; Vaisakhi Parade Surrey; Italian Day on the Drive; Harmony Arts Festival; Abbotsford International Airshow; Surrey Fusion Festival; Chinese New Year; Greek Day on Broadway; Vancouver Christmas Market; Cloverdale Rodeo; Vancouver Santa Claus Parade; Talking Stick Festival; Philippine Days Festival; West Coast Christmas Show; Party for the Planet; Vancouver International Children's Festival; Richmond Maritime Festival; Surrey International Children's Festival; Hobiyee

Health & Wellness Events: The Wellness Show; Healthy Family Expo; Gluten Free Expo; Vancouver Health Show

Fashion & Wedding Industry Events: Vancouver Fashion Week; Annual Wedding Fair; Fraser Valley Wedding Festival; Fleur Luxury Wedding Show

All Canada and U.S. Top 100 Event lists can be found at www.bizbash.com/top-100 .

