+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
06.04.2022 13:00:00

BJ Energy Solutions Enters into 3-Year Agreement with IOC for the Provision of Emissions Reducing TITAN Technology

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BJ Energy Solutions (the "Company") has entered into a three-year pressure pumping services agreement with a Multinational Oil Company for its TITAN™ next-generation technology. The natural gas-powered TITAN fleet will be deployed for the Company in its Duvernay resource play near Fox Creek, Alberta.

BJ Energy Solutions - 40,000 HHP TITAN Natural Gas Turbine Fracturing Pump Spread

The first 40,000 Hydraulic Horsepower TITAN Fleet has now completed over 5,000 pumping hours.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to expand upon our existing partnership with a like-minded customer focused on responsible and sustainable production of energy. Utilizing the TITAN technology, we look to build upon the exceptional operational efficiencies achieved to date, with the added benefits of lower emissions, diesel elimination, and lowering the overall carbon footprint of the completion operation in the Duvernay," said Warren Zemlak, CEO, BJ Energy Solutions.

At the core of BJ's next-generation fracturing fleet, the TITAN, is the direct drive 5,000 horsepower natural gas-powered turbine driven pump, capable of delivering one of the most efficient 'power to pump' combinations available. Fueled by natural gas, the TITAN supports the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, reduced costs, improved mobility, and reliable operations while meeting the most stringent noise reduction requirements across North America.

"We continue to make great strides with TITAN. The first 40,000 horsepower fleet has now been in operation for over a year in the high-pressure Haynesville Basin, completing over 1,600 stages and 5,000 pumping hours, including recording 500 pumping hours in March 2022. The TITAN Technology is earning its place as one of the premier Next Generation Fracturing Solutions in the market and executing our sixth long term contract is yet one more indicator that its value is being recognized," said Zemlak.

"BJ has been a long-time supporter of the Canadian Oil and Gas Industry and we are excited to add a second TITAN contract in Canada in partnership with a Leading Energy Company," said Zemlak. BJ Energy expects to have 4 TITAN Fleets in operation by mid-year 2022, with further expansion planned to support our growing customer base in 2022 and 2023.

About BJ Energy Solutions
With a rich legacy beginning in 1872, BJ has 150 years of technology innovation. Today, BJ's strategy is to champion sustainable products and emissions reduction through the investment, development, and commercialization of technologies that reduces carbon footprint. BJ's latest introduction of the TITAN technology platform supports the industry's endeavor to continually improve its environmental impact and social responsibilities. For more information, please visit our website at www.bjenergy.com.

Media contact:
Ernesto Bautista III
ebautista@bjenergy.com

 

BJ TITAN (PRNewsfoto/BJ Energy Solutions)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bj-energy-solutions-enters-into-3-year-agreement-with-ioc-for-the-provision-of-emissions-reducing-titan-technology-301518501.html

SOURCE BJ Energy Solutions

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in der Ukraine hält an: ATX und DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen geben letztlich nach
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Donnerstaghandel stärker. Die asiatischen Börsen gingen schlussendlich deutlich tiefer in den Feierabend.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen