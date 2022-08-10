BJ Energy Solutions Wins Hart Energy's Special Meritorious Award for Engineering Innovation

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BJ Energy Solutions (the "Company") announced that the Company's TITAN™ Next-Generation Natural Gas Fueled Emissions Reducing Technology ("TITAN") was selected as a winner of a 2022 Hart Energy's Meritorious Award for Engineering Innovation (MEA) in the Hydraulic Fracturing/Pressure Pumping category. The MEA honor places TITAN among one of this year's best innovations with technical, environmental, and economic benefits for the upstream petroleum industry.

"We are very proud of this recognition, but I am also very proud of our talented teams who have been so committed and dedicated to delivering a differentiated solution. We certainly recognize that this achievement could not have been realized without the support of our strategic partners, who we greatly value," said Warren Zemlak, CEO, BJ Energy Solutions.

The key component of TITAN's direct drive turbine technology is its 5,000 hp dual shaft direct-drive natural gas-fired turbines capable of delivering one of the most efficient power to pump combinations available. The technology was developed to support the industry's transition into low carbon practices while maintaining operational efficiency and economics.

Fueled by natural gas, TITAN supports the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, reduced costs, improved mobility, and reliable operations while meeting the most stringent noise reduction requirements across North America. TITAN enables various fuel options, including field gas, LNG, and CNG.

About BJ Energy Solutions

With a rich legacy beginning in 1872, BJ has 150 years of technology innovation. Today, BJ's strategy is to champion sustainable products and emissions reduction through the investment, development, and commercialization of technologies that reduces carbon footprint. BJ's latest introduction of the TITAN technology platform supports the industry's endeavor to continually improve its environmental impact and social responsibilities. For more information, please visit our website at www.bjenergy.com.

