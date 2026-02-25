BJ's Restaurants Aktie

BJ's Restaurants für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0B7Y0 / ISIN: US09180C1062

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.02.2026 23:33:35

BJ's Restaurants Swings To Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) on Wednesday reported a return to profitability in the fourth quarter and a sharp increase in full-year earnings, as higher sales and lower impairment charges lifted results.

For the fourth quarter ended Dec. 30, 2025, revenue rose to $355.4 million from $344.3 million a year earlier.

The company posted net income of $12.6 million, or $0.58 per share, compared with a net loss of $5.3 million, or $0.23 per share, in the prior-year period.

Income from operations totaled $11.1 million, compared with an operating loss of $4.8 million a year earlier. Results benefited from significantly lower asset impairment charges, which were $0.7 million in the quarter versus $15.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the fiscal year ended Dec. 30, 2025, revenue increased to $1.40 billion from $1.36 billion in 2024.

Net income rose to $48.8 million, or $2.16 per diluted share, compared with $16.7 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Income from operations improved to $46.3 million from $14.1 million in 2024, reflecting stronger operating performance and lower impairment charges.

BJRI is currently trading aftermarket at $40.88 on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BJ's Restaurants IncShs

mehr Nachrichten