BJ's Restaurants Swings To Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) on Wednesday reported a return to profitability in the fourth quarter and a sharp increase in full-year earnings, as higher sales and lower impairment charges lifted results.

For the fourth quarter ended Dec. 30, 2025, revenue rose to $355.4 million from $344.3 million a year earlier.

The company posted net income of $12.6 million, or $0.58 per share, compared with a net loss of $5.3 million, or $0.23 per share, in the prior-year period.

Income from operations totaled $11.1 million, compared with an operating loss of $4.8 million a year earlier. Results benefited from significantly lower asset impairment charges, which were $0.7 million in the quarter versus $15.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the fiscal year ended Dec. 30, 2025, revenue increased to $1.40 billion from $1.36 billion in 2024.

Net income rose to $48.8 million, or $2.16 per diluted share, compared with $16.7 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Income from operations improved to $46.3 million from $14.1 million in 2024, reflecting stronger operating performance and lower impairment charges.

BJRI is currently trading aftermarket at $40.88 on the Nasdaq.