WAREHOUSE Aktie
WKN: 934455 / ISIN: JP3351900000
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10.09.2026 19:55:32
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings 2026 Outlook: Aggressive Expansion Targets 12 New Warehouse Clubs
A shopper walks into a warehouse club, scans her membership card at the door, and begins the familiar hunt for bulk savings on everything from rotisserie chickens to motor oil. She isn't just buying paper towels; she is buying into a subscription-based ecosystem that turns her weekly errands into recurring, predictable revenue for the business. This is the model that powers BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ), a regional warehouse operator based in Westborough, Massachusetts, that has spent decades embedding itself in the routines of East Coast households.
As of market close on Sept. 9, the stock traded at $88.51, down 8.3% over a challenging 12 months, as investors weigh high operational costs against the company's steady membership growth.
Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings an overall Superscore of 78 out of 100, placing it in the Strong category. The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39). A 78 Superscore places the company in the Top ~13% of every company we score, meaning it sits ahead of roughly 87 out of every 100 firms in our database.
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