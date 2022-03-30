|
30.03.2022 13:24:22
BJ's Wholesale Club Launches Same-Day Select Service
(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ), a membership warehouse club, Wednesday announced the launch of Same-Day Select, a Membership add-on to its popular Same-Day Delivery service.
BJ's said the new Select service is an upgrade option for its members. With a one-time fee payment, they can choose from two different Same-Day Select packages for grocery deliveries, delivered in as little as two hours.
Same-Day Select Multipack offers 12 free deliveries for a one-year period at $55, and Same-Day Select Unlimited offers unlimited free deliveries for a one-year period at $100.
The chainwide launch follows the successful testing of the program over the last six months.
Members can enroll in Same-Day Select online to start saving with this program immediately. All grocery items, including fresh foods and everyday household essentials, are available for delivery.
In addition, members using Same-Day Select receive in-club pricing as well as the ability to earn rewards and use BJ's coupons. Eligible items may vary by location. Orders must meet a minimum of $60 to qualify for Same-Day Select delivery.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
04.03.22
|Why BJs Wholesale Club Stock Dropped This Week (MotleyFool)
|
15.07.21
|BJS Wholesale Club Inc -- Moody's upgrades BJS corporate family rating to Ba1 (Moodys)
|
01.04.21
|BJS Wholesale Club Inc -- Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of BJS Wholesale Club Inc (Moodys)
|
17.11.20
|Ausblick: BJs Wholesale Club veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.08.20
|Ausblick: BJs Wholesale Club zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.05.20
|Ausblick: BJs Wholesale Club zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
04.03.20
|Ausblick: BJs Wholesale Club gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
20.08.19
|Ausblick: BJs Wholesale Club stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)