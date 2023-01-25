BJ's Wholesale Club Partners with LifeSpeak Inc. to Expand Mental Health and Caregiver Support for Employees

LifeSpeak Inc.'s solutions remove barriers to mental health access and provide support to unpaid caregivers in the workplace

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - LifeSpeak Inc. (TSX: LSPK), an integrated, whole-person wellbeing platform for employers, health plans, and insurance companies, today announced that it has been selected by BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) to provide expert-led digital mental health and wellbeing education and caregiver support to BJ's approximately 30,000 employees and their dependents.

LifeSpeak Inc.'s solutions will give BJ's team members anytime, anywhere access to a curated library of expert-led resources that include classes on mindfulness, building resilience, managing stress, and related mental health topics. Additionally, BJ's team members will also have access to LifeSpeak Inc.'s caregiver support product, Torchlight, and expert advisors who can empower them to resolve modern caregiving challenges quickly and efficiently. Meanwhile, BJ's management team will have access to education and insights to help them more fully understand and support employee caregiving needs.

"Adults are struggling to balance their professional lives with caregiving responsibilities. In fact, a report produced by Mental Health America found four in five employees say workplace stress affects their relationships with friends, families, and co-workers, and a publication from Harvard Business School found 80% say caregiving affects their productivity at work. This signals a clear need for workplace mental health and caregiving support," said Michael Held, CEO and founder of LifeSpeak Inc. "By giving employees access to a diverse range of resources, personalized support, and learning opportunities, BJ's Wholesale Club is demonstrating its commitment to improving the mental health and quality of life for its employees."

With approximately 53 million family caregivers in the United States, according to the National Alliance for Caregiving and the American Associate of Retired Persons, a growing number of employers are recognizing the need for workplace wellbeing solutions that go beyond gym memberships to encompass whole-person health. BJ's among these innovative employers. A leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, BJ's is a pioneer in the wholesale club retail model. The company currently operates 235 clubs that serve more than 6.5 million members in 18 states. The company also operates 164 gas stations across its growing footprint.

"LifeSpeak's digital mental health and caregiver support solutions allow us to support the unique needs of our team members across our footprint, many of whom are facing personal and caregiver challenges at home, while delivering exceptional support to our team members in the field," said Mark Griffin, SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer, BJ's. "By providing our team members with 24/7 access to micro-learning videos, podcasts, guides and advising from hundreds of the world's leading well-being and caregiver support experts, we hope to destigmatize conversations about mental health in the workplace and expand our family-first culture."

BJ's joins a rapidly expanding global community of LifeSpeak Inc. clients and partners. For more information about LifeSpeak Inc.'s solutions for workplace wellbeing, visit www.lifespeak.com.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States focused on delivering significant value to its members. The company provides a curated assortment of grocery, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services to offer a differentiated shopping experience that is further enhanced by its omnichannel capabilities. Since pioneering the warehouse club model in New England in 1984, the company currently operates 235 clubs and 164 BJ's Gas® locations in 18 states. For more information, please visit us at www.BJs.com or on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

About LifeSpeak Inc.

LifeSpeak Inc. is the leading whole-person wellbeing solution for employers, health plans, and other organizations. LifeSpeak Inc.'s suite of digital solutions allows organizations to provide best-in-class content and expertise at scale, empowering individuals to live their healthiest lives. As the parent company to LIFT Digital, ALAViDA Health, Torchlight, and Wellbeats, LifeSpeak Inc. provides a flexible portfolio of wellbeing solutions across mental health, wellness, fitness, nutrition, substance use, and caregiving. LifeSpeak Inc. has more than 30 years of collective experience working with Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, insurance providers, and others across the globe. Insights from LifeSpeak Inc.'s digital and data-driven solutions uncover gaps in wellbeing at the individual and organizational levels, ultimately enhancing workplace performance outcomes. To learn more, follow LifeSpeak Inc. on LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/lifespeak-inc), or visit www.LifeSpeak.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may include "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to our objectives and the strategies to achieve these objectives, as well as information with respect to LifeSpeak Inc.'s beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions, including the wellness benefit and its access to LifeSpeak Inc.'s platform and individuals' participation in LifeSpeak Inc.'s programs.

In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology and phrases such as "forecast", "target", "goal", "may", "might", "will", "could", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "indicate", "seek", "believe", "predict", or "likely", or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking information, including references to assumptions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding possible future events, circumstances or performance.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by LifeSpeak Inc. as of the date of this release, is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified under "Risk Factors" in LifeSpeak Inc.'s annual information form for fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 dated March 30, 2022, and in other periodic filings that LifeSpeak Inc. has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada, all of which are available under LifeSpeak Inc.'s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect LifeSpeak Inc. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this release. LifeSpeak undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bjs-wholesale-club-partners-with-lifespeak-inc-to-expand-mental-health-and-caregiver-support-for-employees-301729880.html

SOURCE LifeSpeak Inc.