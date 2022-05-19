+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
19.05.2022 13:12:15

BJ's Wholesale Club Q1 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) announced Thursday that net income for the first quarter declined to $112.45 million or $0.82 per share from $81.58 million or $0.59 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income was $0.87 per share, compared to $0.72 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter increased 16.2 percent to $4.50 billion from $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.71 per share on revenues of $4.24 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales grew 16.3 percent to $4.40 billion as well as membership fee income increased 11.9 percent to $96.9 million from last year. Digitally-enabled sales growth was 26 percent.

Total comparable club sales increased 14.4 percent. Comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, grew 4.1 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company continues to expect earnings per share to be flat year-over-year. The Street is looking for earnings of $3,28 per share for the year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Registered Shs 53,00 6,00% BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Stagflationsängste: Wall Street beendet Sitzung niedriger -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX schlussendlich klar auf rotem Terrain -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstag seine Verluste abschütteln, wogegen der deutsche Markt kräftig unter Druck stand. Die US-Börsen schlugen am Donnerstag den Weg nach unten ein. Auch an Asiens Börse waren teils deutliche Minuszeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen