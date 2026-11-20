(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ), a U.S operator of membership warehouse clubs, on Friday reported a surge in profit for the third quarter, compared to the previous year, driven by revenue growth.

Further, the firm raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance and tightened its club sales outlook. In pre-market, the shares were trading 7.41 percent lower at $102.50, after cosing Thursday's trading 0.12 percent lower on the New York Stock Exchange. Looking ahead, BJ's now expects fiscal earnings per share of $5.10 to $5.30 from the previous estimate of $4.60 to $4.80.

Comparable club sales for the year, excluding gasoline sales is forecast at 2.5 percent to 3.0 percent, compared with its previous forecast of 2.0 percent to 3.0 percent.

For the third quarter, net income surged to $219.5 million or $1.73 per share from $152.1 million or $1.15 per share in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted net income was $219.5 million or $1.73 per share, compared to $153.1 million or $1.16 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Operating income increased to $313.8 million from $218.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $421.6 million from $301.4 million a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $6.28 billion from $5.35 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Comparable club sales, excluding gasoline sales, increased 4.1 percent from the prior year period.

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