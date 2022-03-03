BJ's Wholesale Club Q4 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) announced Thursday that net income for the fourth quarter grew to $107.57 million or $0.78 per share from $95.88 million or $0.69 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income was $0.80 per share, compared to $0.70 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter increased 10.4 percent to $4.26 billion from $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.74 per share on revenues of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales grew 10.4 percent to $4.26 billion and membership fee income increased 9.5 percent to $94.30 million from last year. Digitally-enabled sales growth was 19 percent.

Total comparable club sales increased 8.8 percent, reflecting two-year stacked comp of 21.8 percent. Comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, grew 0.9 percent, reflecting two-year stacked comp of 16.8 percent.

Looking ahead, the company expects earnings per share to remain flat year over year after giving effect to the pending Burris acquisition of assets on net sales growth in the mid-single digit range, with merchandise comparable club sales growth in the low-single digit range.

The Street is looking for earnings of $3.39 per share on revenues of $17.87 billion for the year.