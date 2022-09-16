Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
BJ's Wholesale Club Will Now Accept SNAP EBT Payment

(RTTNews) - Membership-based big box retailers, BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), announced that they will be accepting SNAP EBT payments for the purchases at checkout on BJs.com or the retailer's mobile application. The payment option is also valid for the company's other services such as free pick up, shipping and one-day delivery.

Monica Schwartz, EVP and Chief Digital Officer of the company said, "Over the course of the last few months, we've been actively working to expand our online SNAP EBT payment options for our members across all the states we currently do business in."

The payment can also be divided between the SNAP EBT card and debit or credit card according to the choice of the customer. "EBT payment options afford our members the time and money saving benefits that we know they love and expect from BJ's," added Schwartz.

