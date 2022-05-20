|
20.05.2022 21:58:27
BJ's Wholesale Has Some Good News for Costco
Retailing week on the stock market hasn't been a fun one for investors. Several big players lowered their 2022 earnings outlook, causing the sector, and the wider market, to slump.But the early Thursday report from BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE: BJ) showed solid sales growth and only a modest impact from inflation on earnings. The results suggest that the wholesale retailing niche might perform well through the wild shifts that are happening in consumer spending today. That factor also bodes well for the upcoming report from Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST), slated for Thursday, May 26.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
