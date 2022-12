BJ's Wholesale Stock Continues to Crush the Market. Is Now the Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) delivered the most profitable third quarter in its history within a shaky macro environment. And its stock has outperformed the S&P 500 for well over two years now . After reaching an all-time high north of $80 last month, BJ's stock has since fallen more than 13%. Is now the time to buy the dip? Let's take a closer look to determine whether BJ's is currently a buy.Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club operates 233 retail locations, or clubs, as well as 163 BJ's gas stations across 18 states. A competitor of Costco Wholesale, BJ's opened its first warehouse club store in 1984.Continue reading