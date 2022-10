Black and minority ethnic people in UK twice as likely to be in ‘deep poverty’

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Analysis finds minority ethnic people make up 15% of population but account for 26% of those in deep povertyBlack and minority ethnic people in the UK are more than twice as likely as white people to experience “deep poverty” – extreme levels of hardship meaning they struggle to afford everyday basics such as food and energy, analysis has found.It says they are more exposed to the cost of living crisis than white people as a result of ethnic minority incomes having slumped faster and further in recent years, leaving them more at risk of fuel poverty, food insecurity and destitution.Despite making up 15% of the UK population, minority ethnic people account for 26% of those in deep poverty. They were 2.2 times more likely to be in deep poverty than white people. Bangladeshi people were more than three times more likely.There was a racial inequalities dimension to social security cuts over the past decade, with black and minority ethnic families losing £806 a year on average, compared with £454 a year less for white families.While government measures to limit the impact of soaring gas and electricity are likely to reduce fuel poverty rates among white people by 53%, they will fall by only 35% for black and minority ethnic communities. Continue reading...