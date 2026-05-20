Pricesmart Aktie

Pricesmart für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 915929 / ISIN: US7415111092

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20.05.2026 04:03:01

Black Creek trims PriceSmart after a strong run — conviction intactBlack Creek trims PriceSmart after a strong run — conviction intact

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. disclosed a sale of 473,785 shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) in a filing dated May 13, 2026, an estimated $69.20 million transaction based on average quarterly pricing.According to an SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. sold 473,785 shares of PriceSmart. The estimated transaction value was $69.20 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the first quarter of 2026. At quarter close, the fund’s remaining PriceSmart stake was 1,164,834 shares, valued at $175.31 million, with the overall position value changing by $25.70 million during the period.56 warehouse clubs across 12 countries and one U.S. territory as of February 28, 2026, with five more under development that would bring the total to 61, leveraging scale and operational efficiency to deliver value to its members. The company’s strategy centers on a hybrid retail and membership model, supported by both physical locations and a growing e-commerce presence. PriceSmart’s competitive edge lies in its ability to offer a broad assortment of essential goods and services at attractive price points in underserved international markets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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