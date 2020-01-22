Black Desert Mobile Awarded Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment at Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2020

Sole Korean developer to win the award amidst heavy competition from Supercell and EA

The game continues to see regular content updates and marketing tailored to domestic markets after a smooth launch

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss today announced that Black Desert Mobile has won the Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2020.

Pocket Gamer, the largest global mobile gaming media website, hosted the game awards during PG Connects held on January 20-21. The Pocket Gamer Mobile Game Awards is a global award ceremony that recognizes the best games and related organizations across the industry over the previous year, including game developers and publishers.

Pearl Abyss is the only Korean game developer to win an award this year amidst heavy competition from other popular game developers and publishers such as Supercell and Electronic Arts.

On January 17, Black Desert Mobile also won Best Mobile Game at the GoHa Awards 2019, hosted by GoHa.Ru, one of the largest online game websites in Russia.

With recognition from global game media outlets, Pearl Abyss will continue to provide regular content updates and further service stabilization for Black Desert Mobile users across the world.

About Black Desert

Black Desert is Pearl Abyss' open-world action MMORPG with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs.

About Pearl Abyss

Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss has developed the MMORPG franchise Black Desert for PC, mobile, and console. All their games are built on their proprietary engine and are renowned for their cutting-edge graphics. With multiple projects in the works, they are poised to continue their growth through 2020 and beyond to maintain their position as a leading developer in the game industry. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at www.pearlabyss.com .

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200122/2699267-1

SOURCE Pearl Abyss