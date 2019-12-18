Black Desert Mobile Becomes #1 Game App in Major Countries After Grand Launch

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss' Black Desert Mobile had a smooth grand launch, reaching the #1 Game App spot in North America and major Southeast Asian regions. Since the grand launch on December 11, Black Desert Mobile is being serviced to more than 150 countries in seven languages including English, German, Spanish, French, Russian, Thai, and Indonesian.

Black Desert Mobile has heightened expectations after hitting more than 4.5 million pre-registrations. Rated 4.5 on the Google Play Store, the mobile game has attracted enough users to queue up on the first day. Pearl Abyss continues to provide stable services by adding high-performance servers since the pre-download stage to ensure a pleasant gameplay experience for global Adventurers.

On December 14, Black Desert Mobile was ranked first in the "Top Free Games" category on the Google Play Store in North America and is currently ranked first in "Role Playing" on both the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. In Thailand, it was listed as the best free game on both Google Play App Store and iOS App Store on December 8 and 11. The game was also ranked first on December 11 in the "Top Free Games" chart on both app stores in major Southeast Asian regions including Singapore, Philippines, and Indonesia. Moreover, it is currently one of the top free games in Europe, ranking first on the Google Play Store in Russia, second in France, and third in German.

"Even though the mobile MMORPG genre is still growing in North America and Europe, the popularity of the Black Desert IP and the stabilization of our services have made the grand launch a good start," said Pearl Abyss CBO Kevin Kim "We're looking to provide a long-term service, so we plan to attract a lot of users in the early stage."

Meanwhile, Black Desert Mobile was nominated for both Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment and Best Game Engine at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2020.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191218/2675042-1

SOURCE Pearl Abyss