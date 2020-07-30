Black Diamond Pest Control, Celebrating 80 Years of Service and Unprecedented Growth, Launches New Site

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Providing expert pest control and excellent customer service continues to be the mission of Black Diamond Pest Control. With the opening of two new branch locations in light of unprecedented growth, and marking the celebration of their 80th year in business, Black Diamond is excited to announce the launch of a new and improved website that matches that mission.

In an effort to benefit customers during recent and ongoing growth, the new website is clean and easy to navigate, allowing customers to easily find the service locations and services that Black Diamond offers. "At Black Diamond, we believe in sharing as much information as possible with our customers, including everything from treatment options, to pricing, and more," says Black Diamond Pest Control CEO, Keith Duncan, Jr. "Our new website clearly outlines our services and our service plans so that customers can better choose a pest control solution that will meet their needs."

More on-point with their brand, the new website includes many options for contacting Black Diamond personnel, as well as offering more detailed information about the pest control options they offer. Customers have easy access to valuable information about each location, clearly outlining the pest control services available across the company. Key new features of Black Diamond's website include important information about growth and employment opportunities, which can be accessed through their Franchising and Careers pages, while the Pest Library and Contact Form can be utilized for pest identification purposes.

While many pest control companies only offer services to eliminate one type of pest, Black Diamond's ability to eliminate any type of pest is what causes them to stand out from their competitors. "We not only offer general pest solutions such as those for spiders, ants, flies, etc. We offer control services for specialty pests like bed bugs, termites, mosquitoes, and more. We also offer wildlife and honeybee relocation services to customers in our area, both of which are uncommon for typical pest control companies to offer," says Duncan.

Those interested in hiring a pest control company backed by 80 years of experience serving its communities can contact any location at 877-DEAD-BUG. Anyone who wishes to work for a company that has a proven record of supplying employees with the tools needed to grow and succeed can apply to Black Diamond Pest Control online at BDWantsYou.com, or see current openings on their Facebook page.



