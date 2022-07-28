Black Diamond Recalls PIEPS And Black Diamond Avalanche Transceivers

(RTTNews) - Black Diamond Equipment has recalled about 76,300 PIEPS and Black Diamond avalanche transceivers due to risk of loss of emergency communications.

According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled transceivers may not switch from SEND mode into SEARCH mode. If this were to occur, the device would not be able to locate a skier in an avalanche, which could result in severe bodily harm or death if the skier is buried under snow.

The company had previously on April 12, 2021 recalled Pieps DSP Sport, DSP Pro, and DSP Pro Ice avalanche transceivers.

Black Diamond said it has received 26 reports of the search mode on the transceiver not working properly, however, no injuries have been reported.

The company has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled transceivers and perform a safety check to verify if the device can switch into Search Mode by following instructions on CPSC website.

If the devices are not working properly, customers have been asked to contact Black Diamond for a prepaid shipping label to return the recalled transceivers for a free repair or a replacement device.

The recall involves the PIEPS Pro BT, Powder BT, DSP Sport, DSP Pro, DSP Pro Ice, Micro BT Button, Micro BT Sensor and Micro BT Race avalanche transceivers and the Black Diamond branded Recon BT and Guide BT avalanche transceivers.

The recalled products were sold at Liberty Mountain, Recreational Equipment Inc. (REI) and other specialty outdoor stores nationwide and online at www.backcountry.com from January 2013 through April 2022 for between $300 and $450.