Black Dragon Capital to Support and Speak at Venture Summit: Digital Connect

Black Dragon Capital's Operating Partner, Richard Sussman, Addresses Prime Issues Impacting Investors and CEOs at the Virtual Innovation Summit hosted by Young Startup Venture

MIAMI, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital's Operating Partner, Richard Sussman, to speak on key issues affecting investors and CEOs alike at the Young Startup Venture Summit: Digital Connect hosted by Young Startup Venture this March.

As a key sponsor for the seminal venture event, focused on bringing top investors, founders, and innovators together, Sussman will be supporting, advising and mentoring some of the hundreds of new ventures to startups through several one-to-one sit-down meetings with innovative founders – to help them navigate next stages of growth and strategic approaches to funding.

Sussman will be joined by top tiered representatives from corporations such as 3M, American Express, Capital One, Dow, JetBlue, Lockheed Martin, Salesforce, and other innovation driven global brands.

"I am honored to represent Black Dragon Capital in the interaction between entrepreneurs, CEOs, the venture community, and investors in a very productive and extraordinary way," said Sussman. "Venture Summit: Digital Connect allows for a highly interactive, multidimensional way to learn, understand emerging trends, and network with the entrepreneurial and investment community."

About the Venture Summit

Venture Summit: Digital Connect is a virtual summit hosted by Young Startup Venture, that gathers an exclusive community of 1000+ top-tier Venture Capital Investors and leading startup Founders. The summit includes high level networking, venture panels, and community presentations from more than 100 of the hottest early stage and emerging growth technology, mobile, life sciences, healthcare IT, clean-tech, and ed-tech innovators.

About Black Dragon Capital

Black Dragon is a private equity firm making control investments in growth companies it believes can become market leaders in industries disrupted by digitization. Black Dragon capitalizes on its deep understanding of the impact that digitization has on industry workflows, technology, and economics.

Contacts Info:

Gateway Group

BDC@gatewayir.com (949) 574-3860

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-dragon-capital-to-support-and-speak-at-venture-summit-digital-connect-301514733.html

SOURCE Black Dragon Capital