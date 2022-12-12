Black-founded and Woman-led Advisory Firm, Moore Philanthropy, Increases Access and Options for Charitable Giving

Expands Services to include Donor Advised Funds

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Philanthropy, a Black-founded and woman-led philanthropic advisory firm, expands its charitable giving services. Individuals, families, affinity groups, and corporations of all giving capacities can now set up their own donor-advised funds (DAFs) to make immediate, meaningful impacts in communities across the U.S. and abroad.

DAFs provide an efficient vehicle for supporting meaningful causes while maximizing the tax deduction benefits. With a minimum contribution of $5,000, fundholders of traditional DAFs can immediately start giving. For as low as $200, individuals can open their own Mockingbird Account and reap the benefits of a DAF at a lower threshold. Both services are supported by a dedicated team to reliably vet charitable organizations to ensure your DAF grants are disbursed responsibly.

Benefits of establishing a DAF include:

Support the causes and issues most meaningful to you across the U.S. and abroad;

Enjoy low fees and high-touch services;

Tap into our philanthropic expertise;

Give to the DAF in the ways that you want - by check, ACH, wire transfer or donate appreciated assets;

Customize your fund name - after yourself or in honor of a family member, friend, or an organization;

Engage your family members and friends in your philanthropic goals;

Keep your giving confidential if you so choose; and

Count on our back-office support to issue donor tax receipts, administer grant payments, and ensure compliance when making donations.

"Philanthropy acts in the service of all. The social sector needs to expand philanthropic tools to help people and communities historically excluded from financial advisory institutions to make a difference," said Yvonne L. Moore, Founder and Managing Director of Moore Philanthropy. "Our new donor-advised fund aims to address the unmet needs in philanthropy for individuals, families, and corporations to make an impact on the issues and causes closest to them," she said.

For more information about our new donor-advised fund service, please visit www.moorephilanthropy.com/daf-services

