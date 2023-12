Black Friday and Cyber Monday Might Be Over, but This Growth Stock Still Looks Like a Deal

As the holiday season unwraps, retailers and brands are doing what they can to entice consumers to go out and spend. According to market research firm Nielsen, one of the industries that is expected to experience a pop during the holidays is cosmetics. One stock that looks poised to benefit from this trend is makeup company e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF).Let's dig into what makes e.l.f. Beauty different from legacy cosmetics companies, and what tailwinds could push the growth stock even higher.Whether you're watching television at home or walking around a department store at the mall, chances are you've seen advertisements for cosmetics companies. Brands such as Estée Lauder and L'Oreal tend to rely on big-name celebrities and marketing campaigns to sell products. The problem with this approach is that this is an expensive form of advertising, and big-name brands pass on the costs of these campaigns to their products. As a result, consumers need to spend quite a bit of money for a relatively simple product.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel