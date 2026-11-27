Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have offered a solid path to returns in recent years. That's because investors have seen them as the next big thing in technology and rushed to get in on them in the early phase of the AI story. This year, however, the path hasn't been as smooth for these innovative companies. The concern is that the AI infrastructure build-out may not generate the levels of revenue expected -- and this could hurt the earnings of today's biggest AI spenders.

That is a risk, but evidence we have so far shows sustained demand for AI capacity. And the fact that we're in the early stages of real-world AI use also supports the idea of significantly more growth down the road.

This is why today, after the valuations of some key players have dropped, is a great time to go bargain hunting. Black Friday doesn't just apply to retail; it's here on the stock market too. Let's check out two AI stocks to buy while they're on sale.

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