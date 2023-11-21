|
21.11.2023 06:00:15
Black Friday not the cheapest time to shop, says consumer group
Which? analysed last year’s offers and found only 2% of products were not available at the same price or cheaper within six monthsJust one in 50 Black Friday deals are at their cheapest price on the day of the sales extravaganza, according to analysis of last year’s event by a leading consumer group.A study from Which? looking at a range of offers on 25 November 2022 found that only 2% were not available at the same price or cheaper within six months either side of the date. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
