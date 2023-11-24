|
24.11.2023 12:04:00
Black Friday Sale: These 3 Wealth-Creating Dividend Stocks Are on Sale Right Now.
Dividend stocks can be very rewarding investments. In addition to supplying investors with income, many top dividend stocks deliver solid stock price appreciation, driven by earnings growth. Those total returns can add up over time.Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) have made their investors a lot of money over the years. Despite their strong performances, all three are currently on sale. That makes now a great time to buy these wealth-creating dividend stocks. Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure currently sit about 35% below their 52-week high, with the bulk of that decline coming in the last few months. Because of that, the global infrastructure company currently sells for a very cheap price. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
