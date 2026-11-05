Black Hills Aktie
WKN: 867434 / ISIN: US0921131092
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05.11.2026 07:06:46
Black Hills Q3 Profit Climbs; Reiterates Full-year Adjusted Earnings Guidance
(RTTNews) - Black Hills Corp. (BKH), an electric and natural gas utility company reported significantly higher profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, driven by revenue growth. The firm also reaffirmed its full- year adjusted earnings per share guidance.
Looking ahead, Black Hills now expects full year adjusted earnings per share in the range of $4.25 to $4.45, excluding merger-related costs.
For the third quarter, net income available for common stock jumped to $41.0 million or $0.54 per share from $24.9 million or $0.34 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Adjusted earnings were $43.6 million or $0.57 per share, compared with $32.5 million or $0.45 per share a year earlier.
The company said, the improvement in adjusted earnings was driven by contributions of $0.15 per share from new rates and rider recovery and $0.06 per share from favorable weather.
These benefits outweighed higher operating, financing and depreciation costs associated with capital investments and new assets placed into service.
Operating income increased to $98.1 million from $78.7 million.
Revenue rose to $466.1 million from $430.2 million in the year-ago quarter.
Further, the company highlighted growth opportunities from large-load electricity demand, including agreements to serve Google's planned data center in Wyoming. The project is expected to contribute approximately $150 million in net income by 2030, with earnings beginning in mid-2027.
The company is also awaiting a final regulatory decision from Montana to complete its planned merger with NorthWestern Energy, which is expected to close by year-end 2026.
Shares of Black Hills had closed Wednesday trading at $84.19, up 2.42 percent or 199 cents on the New York Stock Exchange.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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Nachrichten zu Black Hills Corp.
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|Ausblick: Black Hills präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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|Erste Schätzungen: Black Hills zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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