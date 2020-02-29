Black Horse Off Road Unveiled Cutting-Edge Accessories At 2019 SEMA Show

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y., Feb. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "As the premier global automotive trade show, the SEMA Show was the ideal platform to unveil our exciting new automotive aftermarket and truck accessories to car and truck enthusiasts, industry buyers and the media," said Fadi Ajam, president and CEO of Black Horse Off Road, a SEMA exhibitor for the past 17 years. "Having our custom-built, feature-packed Chevy Colorado Z92 prominently displayed drove visitors to our booth, giving us a terrific face-to-face opportunity to share our industry-leading product line and answer their questions."

Organized by the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), the trade organization representing the $44.6 billion automotive aftermarket industry, the SEMA 2019 Show featured more than 2,400 exhibiting companies promoting their products to 162,000+ attendees from the US and more than 140 countries around the world.

The new Vigor Roll Bar was of particular interest since Black Horse Off Road specializes in truck roll bars, boasting the largest selection in the off-road market.

"Attendees loved the Vigor Roll Bar because it's both attractive and functional," added Ajam. "Because it's designed to look like a natural part of the truck, it's ideal for outdoor enthusiasts as well as those that simply enjoy outdoor activities like skiing or surfing."

With a logo that reflects strength, endurance and vigor, Black Horse Off Road's extensive product line includes grille, taillight and rear bumper guards; bull and safari bars; side steps; running boards; LED lights and bars; OEM replacement and off-road fog lights; and rear bumper protectors. Their high-quality, competitively priced items can be purchased at a variety of automotive retailers in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, as well as through online retailers including Amazon, American Trucks, AutoAnything, CarTrix, American Muscle and PartsEngine.ca.

To see a professionally filmed video shot onsite at the SEMA Show that highlights Black Horse Off Road's new accessories and their one-of-a-kind Chevy Colorado, click here. For more information on the automotive accessory innovator's award-winning products, visit https://blackhorseoffroad.com/.

About Black Horse Off Road

Founded by Fadi Ajam, Black Horse Off Road has provided reliable service and innovative products to the automotive aftermarket industry since 2004. Over the past 15 years, the company has grown from a small local automotive accessories' wholesaler to a nationally respected brand. Black Horse Off Road has also expanded operations throughout North America, with facilities in Georgia, South Carolina, California and New York that allow it to effectively meet consumers' increasing product demand and facilitate on-time delivery.

Contact:

Black Horse Off Road

info@blackhorseoffroad.com

(718) 777-0092



SOURCE Black Horse Off Road