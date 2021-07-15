Black Knight Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Presenting at Upcoming Investor Conferences

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI), a leading provider of software, data and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets verticals, today announced the date for the release of its second quarter 2021 earnings and its presentations at upcoming investor conferences.

Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

Black Knight will release second quarter 2021 earnings before the market opens on August 5, 2021. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Black Knight's Investor Relations website at https://investor.blackknightinc.com. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at 855-327-6838 (USA) or 604-235-2082 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Black Knight's Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 5, 2021, through August 12, 2021, by dialing 844-512-2921 (USA) or 412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 10015610.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Kirk Larsen, Black Knight's executive vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Virtual Conference at 9:55 a.m.

Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 and at the Barclays Global Financial Services Virtual Conference at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Kirk Larsen will participate in the Jefferies Software Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through Black Knight's Investor Relations website at http://investor.blackknightinc.com. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors at each investor conference.

About Black Knight



Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

Information for Investors: Information for Media:



Steven Eagerton Michelle Kersch Black Knight Black Knight 904.854.3683 904.854.5043 steven.eagerton@bkfs.com michelle.kersch@bkfs.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-knight-announces-second-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-presenting-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301334609.html

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.