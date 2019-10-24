Black Knight's First Look: Despite Slight Seasonal Uptick, Mortgage Delinquencies Fall 11% From Last Year; Prepays More Than Double as Refi Wave Continues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) reports the following "first look" at September 2019 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.53%

Month-over-month change: 2.13%

Year-over-year change: -11.15%

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.48%

Month-over-month change: -0.36%

Year-over-year change: -7.68%

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 39,400

Month-over-month change: 8.84%

Year-over-year change: -1.50%

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 1.55%

Month-over-month change: 3.24%

Year-over-year change: 121.08%

Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 1.56%

Month-over-month change: -13.80%

Year-over-year change: 2.00%

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,854,000

Month-over-month change: 41,000

Year-over-year change: -195,000

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 443,000

Month-over-month change: -1,000

Year-over-year change: -70,000

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 252,000

Month-over-month change: -1,000

Year-over-year change: -16,000

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,106,000

Month-over-month change: 40,000

Year-over-year change: -211,000

Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

Mississippi: 10.46%

Louisiana: 7.98%

Alabama: 6.88%

West Virginia: 6.37%

Arkansas: 6.20%

Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

California: 2.10%

Idaho: 2.06%

Washington: 1.94%

Oregon: 1.94%

Colorado: 1.79%

Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage

Mississippi: 3.06%

Alabama: 1.90%

Louisiana: 1.88%

Arkansas: 1.71%

Tennessee: 1.25%

Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage

District of Columbia: -14.66%

Hawaii: -13.24%

California: -11.10%

Washington: -11.03%

Rhode Island: -10.76%

Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage

Arkansas: 4.34%

Iowa: 4.03%

Nebraska: 3.55%

Oklahoma: 3.08%

Alaska: 3.05%

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.

Notes:

1) Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.

2) All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

For a more detailed view of this month's "first look" data, please visit the Black Knight newsroom.

The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by Nov. 4, 2019.

For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.

About Black Knight

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

For more information: Michelle Kersch Mitch Cohen Black Knight, Inc. Black Knight, Inc. 904.854.5043 704.890.8158 michelle.kersch@bkfs.com mitch.cohen@bkfs.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-knights-first-look-despite-slight-seasonal-uptick-mortgage-delinquencies-fall-11-from-last-year-prepays-more-than-double-as-refi-wave-continues-300945060.html

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.