Black-Owned Distribution Studio, Faith Media Distribution, Creating Opportunities for Diverse Talent through Multimedia Platform and Big Network Partnerships

Faith Media Distribution exists to give underrepresented creatives a platform by which their voices can be heard, their stories appreciated, and their talents celebrated.

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Faith Media Distribution, an innovative Black-owned distribution studio headed by entertainment moguls Manny and Yolanda Halley and film executive, Rodney Turner II, is giving writers, directors, and actors a platform to tell diverse, distinctive stories.

Creating an avenue for independently made content to reach the masses, Faith Media has produced ten movies and is currently in production on three television series.

"We are glad to have this platform to give multi-cultural talent of various backgrounds the chance to have their voices heard without waiting on Hollywood to give them permission," said Manny Halley, CEO and founder of Faith Media Distribution and Manny Halley Productions, the first independent distribution studio to have a trilogy air within a two-year period with record-breaking premiere ratings.

Established in 2017, the studio made its feature film debut, in partnership with Imani Media Group, with True to the Game, starring Columbus Short (Scandal), Vivica A. Fox (Kill Bill Vol 1), and the late Nelsan Ellis (True Blood). Faith Media Distribution creates for and markets to urban audiences and has garnered a reputation for providing culturally relevant content that is commercially successful and critically acclaimed. With its most recent film project, True to the Game 3, which made its world television debut last night on BET as part of a marathon showing of the trilogy, Faith Media Distribution is blazing a path in the entertainment industry with independently owned and produced content made by and with dynamic indie creatives.

Fulfilling its mission to make an impact on global audiences by creating the stage/platform for artists, filmmakers, and producers to tell amazing stories, Faith Media Distribution is driven by an entrepreneurial culture and commitment to providing an outlet that empowers and promotes creative expression. In 2021, while many major studios pulled titles from theaters and released them via streaming, Faith Media Distribution pressed ahead by releasing films nationwide, including Dutch starring Lance Gross (House of Payne) and rapper, Gunna, Real Talk with Loretta Divine (Waiting to Exhale), A Holiday Chance starring Sharon Leal (This Christmas) alongside Nafessa Williams (Black Lightning), and True to the Game 3 with Vivica A Fox and Columbus Short reprising their roles.

In addition to the aforementioned features, the distribution studio's upcoming projects include Soulmates, a horror-thriller that was one of 26 films awarded a tax credit from the state of California, Aftershock: Nicole Bell Story, a biographical drama about Nicole Paultre Bell, the activist and fiancée of Sean Bell who was fatally shot by NYPD on their wedding day in 2006, Champagne, and Wayward. Through partnerships with Viacom, Netflix, Amazon, BET, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Movies & TV, Redbox VOD, Dish, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum, Cox, Verizon Fios, DirectTV, Rogers VOD- Canada, and Telus VOD- Canada, Faith Media Distribution is forging strong connections with some of entertainment's biggest networks; all for the advancement of talented indie producers, directors, and artists to materialize their dreams by calling the shots.

ABOUT FAITH MEDIA DISTRIBUTION

Faith Media Distribution is a streamlined, highly focused, and audience-driven distribution company, with the flexibility and nimbleness to constantly be responsive to the urban consumer market. There is no existing enterprise with a development and production model that creates, distributes, and markets to the urban audience at the pace in which they can. Within a short period, Faith Media has built a reputation of consistently providing urban-themed film products that are commercial, critical, and audience successes.

