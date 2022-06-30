Black Rock Coffee Bar Reaches its 33rd Store Opening in Oregon

The boutique coffee chain continues its growth momentum across seven states

PORTLAND, Ore., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks, is opening a new drive-thru-only store in the state where the boutique coffee chain was founded - Oregon. Targeted to open on Friday, July 8th in Troutdale, Black Rock Coffee Bar now has 33 stores in Oregon and more than 100 locations across seven states in the United States.

"To add another store in Oregon is meaningful because this is where it all began for us."

The new Black Rock Coffee Bar store is located approximately 16 miles east of Portland and Gresham at 1420 NW Frontage Road. This location marks the second store to open in Troutdale.

"To add another store in Oregon is meaningful because this is where it all began for us," said Josh Pike, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "It also is where we established our values and our culture, which is anchored in Community, Connection and Coffee. We look forward to serving the Troutdale community and seeing everyone at our grand opening on July 8th."

To celebrate its grand opening, Black Rock will offer all customers free 16 oz. drinks all day on July 8th at this location, and other specials throughout the following week.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion through the west and into the sunbelt, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 100 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G's of Black Rock – grit, growth, gratitude and grace.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-rock-coffee-bar-reaches-its-33rd-store-opening-in-oregon-301578486.html

SOURCE Black Rock Coffee Bar