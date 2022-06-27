Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.06.2022 16:00:00

BLACK ROCK SENEGAL ANNOUNCES NEXT SELECTION OF ARTISTS

DAKAR, Senegal, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rock Senegal announced today the 2022-2023 participants for the third year of its Artist-in-Residence program. Founded by renowned artist Kehinde Wiley in 2019, Black Rock Senegal seeks to support new artistic creation through collaborative exchange and to incite change in the global discourse about Africa. The third year of the program will run between July 2022 and March 2023 and will welcome sixteen artists from around the world.

Courtesy Black Rock Senegal

The selected artists for Black Rock 2022-2023 are: 'Pemi Aguda (Nigeria, Writer), Gouled Ahmed (Ethiopia, Textile), Sophia Nahli Allison(USA, Film), Adrian L. Burrell(USA, Film), Panmela Castro (Brazil, Painter), Chinwe Chigbu(Nigeria, Photographer), Ayan Farah (Sweden, Mixed Media), Enam Gbewonyo (United Kingdom, Textile), Stephen Leo Hayes Jr. (USA, Sculptor), Amina Kadous(Egypt, Photographer), Mae-ling Lokko (Ghana, Mixed Media), Nasheeka Nedsreal (Germany, Performance Based), Nengi Omuku (Nigeria, Painter), Léonard Pongo (Belgium, Visual Artist), Khalif Tahir Thompson(USA, Painter), and Paul Verdell (USA, Painter).

This year's residents have been selected by an esteemed committee of creative professionals: Jeﬀrey Deitch, Curator and Gallerist; Aissa Dione, Textile  Designer; Reni Folawiyo, Entrepreneur; Cathia Lawson, Art Collector; Glenn Ligon, Artist; and Katherina Olschbaur, Artist and former Black Rock Senegal Resident.

For general inquiries, please visit www.blackrocksenegal.org or refer to the link to our Frequently Asked Questions.

For general press inquiries, please contact: Kerry.Smalls@bcw-global.com/ info@blackrocksenegal.org  or refer to the link to our Press Kit.

EMAIL: INFO@BLACKROCKSENEGAL.ORG             

WEBSITEBLACKROCKSENEGAL.ORG       

INSTAGRAM@BLACKROCKSENEGAL

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-rock-senegal-announces-next-selection-of-artists-301575801.html

SOURCE Black Rock Senegal

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gegenbewegung nach Verlusten: Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- ATX schließt deutlich im Plus -- DAX letztlich höher -- Börsen in Fernost enden in Grün
Die US-Börsen wechselten häufiger das Vorzeichen. Der heimische Markt schloss am Montag fester. Auch in Deutschland wurden schlussendlich grüne Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen waren zum Wochenbeginn von grünen Vorzeichen geprägt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen