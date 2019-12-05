BlackArch Partners announces hiring of Ian Mackay as Managing Director and Head of Financial Sponsors Group

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlackArch Partners, a leading middle-market investment bank, is pleased to announce that Ian Mackay has joined the firm as Managing Director. He will serve as head of BlackArch's Financial Sponsors Group focusing on middle market private equity groups and family offices.

Mr. Mackay has 20 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, capital raising, real estate leasing, and senior/junior debt financing. Mr. Mackay has developed a reputation for providing thoughtful, timely, and creative solutions working closely with his industry teams to achieve premier outcomes for his clients.

Prior to joining BlackArch, Mr. Mackay was a founding member of the Financial Sponsors Group at Raymond James and spent 12 years contributing to the significant growth of the firm. Prior to Raymond James, he spent 8 years at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey where he served in a variety of corporate finance and investment banking roles.

Mr. Mackay earned his undergraduate degree from Furman University. He holds a Master's in Business Administration from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia.

Mr. Mackay lives in Atlanta with his wife and six children. Mr. Mackay's full bio can be found here on the BlackArch website.

About BlackArch Partners

BlackArch Partners is a leading middle-market investment bank offering services to financial sponsors, private companies and diversified corporations. BlackArch addresses the needs of entrepreneurs, founders and shareholders of private companies with specialized services that include M&A advisory, strategic advisory and private capital solutions. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., BlackArch features a total of 12 industry-focused practices that cover all sectors of interest to middle-market investors; BlackArch professionals have closed over 350 transactions in 16 countries on four continents. Please visit our website, http://www.blackarchpartners.com, for more details.

