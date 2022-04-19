+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
19.04.2022 22:10:00

Blackbaud Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, will report its first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, May 3, after the U.S. financial markets close for trading. In conjunction with this announcement, Blackbaud will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 4, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Event:

Blackbaud's First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Date:

Wednesday, May 4

Time:

8:00 a.m. ET

Live Webcast:

investor.blackbaud.com

Live Dial-In:

1-877-407-3088

A webcast will be available and archived on Blackbaud's investor webpage following the call.

About Blackbaud
Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for four decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on TwitterLinkedInInstagram and Facebook.

Blackbaud Investor Contact
Steve Hufford
Director, Investor Relations 
IR@blackbaud.com

Power your passion (PRNewsfoto/Blackbaud)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackbaud-announces-date-of-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-301528310.html

SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.

