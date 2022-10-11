Blackbaud Board Adopts Stockholder Rights Plan - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Blackbaud (BLKB), a cloud software company, announced Tuesday that its Board of Directors has unanimously adopted a limited duration stockholder rights plan

The rights will expire on October 2, 2023, subject to the terms of the Rights Plan.

Under the Rights Plan, the rights will become exercisable if an entity, person or group acquires beneficial ownership of 20% or more of Blackbaud's stock in a deal not approved by the Board.

In the event that the rights become exercisable due to the ownership threshold being crossed, each right will entitle its holder to purchase additional shares of common stock having a then-current market value of twice the exercise price of the right.

Blackbaud noted that the Rights Plan will reduce the likelihood that any entity, person or group gains its control through open-market accumulation without paying all stockholders an appropriate control premium.

With the Plan, the Board will also get sufficient time to make informed judgments and take proper actions.