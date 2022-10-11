|
11.10.2022 14:44:30
Blackbaud Board Adopts Stockholder Rights Plan - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Blackbaud (BLKB), a cloud software company, announced Tuesday that its Board of Directors has unanimously adopted a limited duration stockholder rights plan
The rights will expire on October 2, 2023, subject to the terms of the Rights Plan.
Under the Rights Plan, the rights will become exercisable if an entity, person or group acquires beneficial ownership of 20% or more of Blackbaud's stock in a deal not approved by the Board.
In the event that the rights become exercisable due to the ownership threshold being crossed, each right will entitle its holder to purchase additional shares of common stock having a then-current market value of twice the exercise price of the right.
Blackbaud noted that the Rights Plan will reduce the likelihood that any entity, person or group gains its control through open-market accumulation without paying all stockholders an appropriate control premium.
With the Plan, the Board will also get sufficient time to make informed judgments and take proper actions.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Blackbaud Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
04.10.22
|Why Blackbaud Stock Was Jumping Today (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Blackbaud Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Blackbaud Inc.
|53,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZurückhaltung vor Fed-Protokoll: ATX im Minus -- DAX wieder in Grün -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneins
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Mittwoch abermals bergab. Der DAX legt in einem volatilen Handel inzwischen zu. Zur Mitte der Woche konnten sich die Börsen in Fernost nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.