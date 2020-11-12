Blackbaud Social Good Startup Program Supports Emerging Companies to Drive Innovation

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, is accepting applications for the Blackbaud Social Good Startup Program, a unique, yearlong program designed to drive innovation outside of the company's walls that was announced at bbcon 2020.

Through the program, Blackbaud will support the early-stage growth of companies that have the potential to impact the Ecosystem of Good® with their innovative solutions. The program builds on last year's Social Good Startup Challenge. Participants will receive curated access to Blackbaud resources, marketing opportunities and nondilutive grant funding.

Blackbaud shared that, in alignment with its commitment to diversity, it will focus its January 2021 cohort on Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) founders. Blackbaud is honored to partner with Opportunity Hub, a leading technology, startup and venture ecosystem building platform, to foster a diverse, equitable and inclusive Ecosystem of Good ®.

"The social good community has massive opportunity and meaningful challenges before us that will take diversity of thought and experience to solve," said Rosalyn Lemieux, senior director of platform product management at Blackbaud. "It's our goal to help drive innovation in this space by partnering with emerging companies that are strengthening the social good community, so that together we can build a better world."

Participants in the inaugural 2020 cohort shared highlights of their experience in a recent blog post. Sangeeth Peruri, CEO of OutreachCircle, a California-based supporter management, relational organizing and P2P texting platform, said, "Working with Blackbaud has been great. We've learned a ton; the Blackbaud Labs team is great to work with, and having OutreachCircle's integration with Raiser's Edge NXT listed in the new Blackbaud Marketplace has been a great tool in our shed while growing our nonprofit business."

Blackbaud is accepting applications now through December 15 for the January 2021 cohort. Applicants must be early-stage software companies with at least one BIPOC founder and a product that extends or complements Blackbaud's vertical solutions. Up to 10 startups will be considered for this cohort.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries

media@blackbaud.com

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackbaud-social-good-startup-program-supports-emerging-companies-to-drive-innovation-301172418.html

SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.