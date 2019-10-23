Blackbaud's YourCause Expands Global Footprint Through Hyperlocal Product Functionality and In-Market Partnerships

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YourCause, a part of Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, and a market leader in corporate social responsibility software solutions, is pleased to announce its continued global expansion through its hyperlocal product differentiators and in-market partnerships. As corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs are implemented around the world, it's becoming increasingly important for companies to have acute local knowledge in the countries where employees are accessing their programs and to remove any functionality barriers. YourCause has met this need head-on by developing in-market partnerships to advance employee giving and nonprofit support globally, while also implementing key product features for universal functionality.

YourCause continues to be the market leader in delivering localized experiences for customers – no matter where they live and work. For instance, YourCause offers segmentation features for location-specific content, programs and features and also seamlessly connects across time zones and postal codes. Additionally, YourCause products feature location and permission-based reporting to empower regional program administrators and ambassadors.

The CSR software leader is also growing its in-market partnerships to ensure it's offering a hyperlocal experience around the globe. YourCause already has established, successful in-market partnerships in multiple countries, including in Canada through CanadaHelps.org and in the United Kingdom with Charities Trust. It recently expanded its global network by partnering with GiveIndia, India's largest and most trusted giving platform. Through the integration with GiveIndia, YourCause and the employees they support worldwide will now have access to GiveIndia's network of nearly 1,000 verified nonprofits in India alone, which ensures that employees are donating to vetted organizations. In the future, the integration will also leverage smart technology, so donations can be easily processed through payroll giving as well as credit card, UPI and Netbanking payments, which will simplify the giving process.

"One in four employees that we support are outside of the U.S., so it's imperative that we create a seamless social good experience – no matter what part of the world you're in," said Matt Combs, vice president, Blackbaud Corporate Solutions. "We are prioritizing our global product capabilities and in-market partnerships to ensure we have solved for any potential barriers for YourCause customers, their employees and the nonprofits supported around the world."

YourCause's Global Good Network is now comprised of hundreds of corporations and millions of employees in 170 countries – all dedicated to maximizing generosity, defining best practices, tackling challenges and collectively pushing the CSR space forward.

