BlackBerry and Magna Collaborate on Next-Generation Advanced Driver Assistance System Solutions for Global Automakers

WATERLOO, ON and AURORA, ON, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) have entered into a multi-year agreement to collaborate on various integrated Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) solutions.

With OEMs launching vehicles with ever expanded feature sets, the global ADAS market is set for significant growth over the next decade.

As part of the agreement, BlackBerry will provide Magna with QNX software including the QNX Software Development Platform, QNX OS for Safety, QNX Platform for ADAS, as well as professional engineering services for system-level integration, performance optimization, and solution validation.

"Magna's ADAS expertise and unique ability to integrate system solutions into various vehicle applications gives us a competitive advantage," said Sharath Reddy, Senior Vice President Magna Electronics. "Additionally, collaborating with companies like with BlackBerry helps us with speed to market."

"It's a great pleasure to work with another Canadian company – and global market leader in the automotive market. Our collaboration brings together both company's software and functional safety strengths as part of a platform that is already being delivered to multiple global OEMs," said John Wall, SVP and Co-Head, BlackBerry Technology Solutions. "With software now being a driving force in the automotive industry, delivering compelling solutions that are seamlessly integrated into a vehicle allows OEMs to differentiate themselves. We are excited to be working with Magna, a fast-moving company on the cutting edge of ADAS, as the technologies undergo rapid adoption and expansion driven by a number of regulatory mandates that are on the horizon."

For more information on how BlackBerry QNX can help with building the safe and secure vehicles of tomorrow, please visit: BlackBerry.QNX.com.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY, EMBLEM Design and QNX are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, used under license, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

ABOUT MAGNA

Magna is more than one of the world's largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of 158,000 employees and an organizational structure designed to innovate like a startup. With 60+ years of expertise, and a systems approach to design, engineering and manufacturing that touches nearly every aspect of the vehicle, we are positioned to support advancing mobility in a transforming industry. Our global network includes 343 manufacturing operations and 91 product development, engineering and sales centers spanning 28 countries.

For further information about Magna, please visit www.magna.com or follow us on Twitter @MagnaInt.

