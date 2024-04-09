|
09.04.2024 17:20:02
BlackBerry gains on partnership with AMD for robotics systems
BLACKBERRY shares jumped more than 7 per cent on Tuesday (Apr 9) after the Canadian company teamed up with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to roll out a platform that will enable better robotics capabilities for the industrial and healthcare industries.The collaboration, announced at the Embedded World conference at Nuremberg, Germany, will use BlackBerry’s ONX platform.BlackBerry’s US-listed shares hit a nearly three-month high before settling at US$3.The company, which now generates revenue from its cybersecurity offerings and licensing software to a range of sectors, has struggled to grow in the recent years. Its NY-listed stock is down 13 per cent year to date, compared to a 9 per cent rise in the benchmark S&P 500.The technology “takes the future of robotics technology well beyond the constraints experienced until now,” Chetan Khona, senior director of industrial, vision, healthcare and sciences markets at AMD, said in a statement. REUTERSWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
