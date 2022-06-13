BlackBerry Named as a 'Leader' for Third Year in a Row in the 2022 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide UEM Software

BlackBerry UEM recognized for protection, security and productivity

WATERLOO, ON, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it has been positioned as a 'Leader' in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UEM Software 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48325122, May 2022), and the IDC MarketScape Worldwide UEM Software for Ruggedized/Internet of Things Device Deployments (Doc # US48325322, May 2022), both of which provide an in-depth analysis of worldwide unified endpoint management (UEM) software providers.

The recognition comes on the heels of BlackBerry teaming up with Google to launch Chrome Enterprise Management with BlackBerry UEM, providing the full suite of UEM support for the growing number of devices running the popular Google Chrome OS and Chrome browser in enterprises.

The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UEM Software 2022 Vendor Assessment report highlights a number of notable strengths for BlackBerry UEM which include:

BlackBerry's UEM offering meets a wide range of government and industry certifications around security and compliance, including FedRAMP, FIPS 140-2, NIAP Common Criteria, and PCI-DSS, among several others. The UEM product is on the approved vendor listings for a number of U.S. and foreign government organizations as well.

BlackBerry's extensive portfolio of cybersecurity products, services and solutions, and the AI technology behind its threat detection and remediation capabilities, provides a powerful tie-in to the UEM solution, especially for use cases requiring continuous authentication and security health checks of endpoint devices accessing corporate data and apps.

BlackBerry's mobile threat detection (MTD) technology integrates with the UEM product to provide a strong management/security endpoint offering for smartphones, tablets, and IoT devices running mobile-centric OSs such as Android.

BlackBerry UEM integrates tightly with the vendor's critical event notification and management SaaS platforms, BlackBerry® Alert and BlackBerry® AtHoc®. This includes pushing specialized, deterministic messages to endpoint devices, as well as integrating with device access control settings and policies to adapt to emergency situations.

"We're honored to be named as a Leader for the third consecutive year in a row in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software 2022 Vendor Assessment," said Billy Ho, Executive VP, Product Engineering at BlackBerry. "Working in conjunction with BlackBerry's Cylance® cybersecurity products to provide end-to-end cybersecurity protection, UEM is the first line of defense through device management and compliance. This report and the other recent studies are validation that our unified approach to addressing the evolving UEM market is succeeding and that we continue to be seen as a vendor of choice by organizations and governments who need software and services to secure mobile devices, as well as embedded devices in the IoT space."

The IDC MarketScape methodology assesses vendors offering UEM software, reviewing both quantitative and qualitative characteristics that define current market demands and expected buyer needs. The evaluation is based on a comprehensive and rigorous framework that assesses each vendor relative to one another, and the framework highlights the key factors that are expected to be the most significant for achieving success in the UEM market over the short term and the long term.

Download an excerpt of the 2022 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide UEM Software here to learn more.

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

