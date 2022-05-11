BlackBerry Partners with Midis Group to Drive Growth in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Leveraging local expertise and presence to enhance cybersecurity go-to-market

WATERLOO, ON and DUBAI, UAE, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Midis Group to expand its go-to-market sales motion across Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

A leading technology company, with a network of over 170 affiliates and partners across these markets, Midis Group will focus on driving growth for BlackBerry's Cybersecurity business unit. Midis Group will leverage its on-the-ground expertise, market knowledge, and regional infrastructure to establish BlackBerry-branded local offices focused on representing BlackBerry's comprehensive portfolio of unified endpoint management solutions and next-generation, AI-based Cylance® cybersecurity products.

"BlackBerry has always stood for security, trust, and innovation," said John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO of BlackBerry. "As a leading provider of cybersecurity products and solutions to governments, large enterprises, and small and medium businesses around the world, we are pleased to partner with Midis Group to further expand our business across Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In the face of increasingly frequent cyberattack attempts and intensifying regulatory scrutiny, BlackBerry is committed to helping organizations build up their cybersecurity capabilities and prepare for, prevent, detect, and respond to cyber threats."

Comprised of more than 5,000 employees who have partnered with the largest firms in the world, Midis Group excels at providing a deep bench of expertise, local infrastructure, and successful execution. Midis Group's experience in delivering advanced IT products and solutions to their customers has benefited their clients for over 50 years.

"Working together with BlackBerry, Midis Group will offer a wide and deep portfolio of endpoint management and cybersecurity solutions to help our clients keep their employees connected and secure, while also ensuring the highest level of threat prevention and protection across their IT infrastructure," said Nabil Bustros, Chairman and CEO of the Midis Group. Rob Eckelmann, Midis Advisory Board Chair, added, "We are proud once again to represent a leading global technology firm, support the business goals of our customers, and deliver both world-class solutions and proven results."

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

About Midis Group

With more than 5000 professionals, some 100 of the world's leading technology vendors, and a solid 50-year track record of performance and reliability, the Midis Group is a multinational organization comprised of over 170 companies across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The group is known for its advanced offering of managed IT services and consultancy, system integration, cloud and data center capabilities and infrastructure, software, and hardware solutions, as well as technology distribution and retail.

The Midis Group was named in 2006 as one of the World Economic Forum's initial 100 Global Growth Companies. For more information, visit www.midisgroup.com.

