BlackBerry: SecuSUITE Technology Granted High Level Security Certification By NCI Agency

(RTTNews) - BlackBerry Limited (BB, BB.TO) announced that the NCI Agency has awarded security accreditation to the company's SecuSUITE for Government for global use in official NATO secure communications. The accreditation for high level secure communications allows the global NATO network to extend SecuSUITE as a solution of choice for conducting secure voice and messaging communications.

SecuSUITE multi-platform technology protects against threats to national security communications of governments and business communications of enterprise executives. The NATO Communications and Information Agency, or NCI Agency, supports communications and work between NATO's member nations.