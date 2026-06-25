BlackBerry Aktie

BlackBerry für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1W2YK / ISIN: CA09228F1036

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25.06.2026 16:58:26

BlackBerry Stock Surges 21% After Q1 Profit And Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - BlackBerry Limited (BB) stock climbed 20.53 percent, gaining $1.77 to $10.39 on Thursday, after the cybersecurity and software company reported stronger first-quarter fiscal 2027 results, driven by higher revenue, expanding margins, and improved profitability.

The stock is currently trading at $10.39, compared with its previous close of $8.62 on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares opened at $9.72 and traded between $9.52 and $10.66 during the session. Trading volume reached 36.58 million shares, above the average daily volume of 28.85 million shares.

BlackBerry reported first-quarter revenue of $152.9 million, up from $121.7 million a year earlier. Net income rose to $8.5 million, or $0.01 per share, compared with $1.9 million, or $0.00 per share in the prior-year period. Operating income increased to $15.3 million from $2.0 million, while gross margin improved to 78.3% from 74.2%.

BB shares have traded between $3.12 and $10.93 over the past 52 weeks.

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